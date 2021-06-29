Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Stellantis’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stellantis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STLA. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

STLA opened at $20.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

