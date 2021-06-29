Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 245 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 227.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

