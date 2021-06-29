Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 206.2% in June

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the May 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JBS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get JBS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 58,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,757. JBS has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.