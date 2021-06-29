J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $66,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in J2 Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in J2 Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $140.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

