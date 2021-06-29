ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITMPF shares. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

ITMPF stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

