Isiklar Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $425,727.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

