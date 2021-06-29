iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is High Falls Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.83. The stock had a trading volume of 295,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,551. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $300.11 and a 12-month high of $429.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

