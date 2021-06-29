iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,245. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

