iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 558.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $393.33 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.21.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

