iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,965 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.03. 280,147 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

