iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

