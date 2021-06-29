iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, a growth of 353.6% from the May 31st total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

ESGU stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $98.43.

