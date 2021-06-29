Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,923 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 87,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 651.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 166,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,058 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2,075.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 220.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 98,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 68,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

