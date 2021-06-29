Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.85.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.