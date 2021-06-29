Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,492% compared to the typical daily volume of 377 call options.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 63,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

