Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Investar stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 124,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,128. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Investar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

