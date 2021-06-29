Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Up 277.8% in June

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ PXI opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

