Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lessened by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $56,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Intuit by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

INTU opened at $486.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $491.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

