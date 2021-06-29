International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

International Petroleum stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84.

IPCFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

