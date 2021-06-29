Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $133.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,077,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.