Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Saturday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTLA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of NTLA opened at $133.43 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,767,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

