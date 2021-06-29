Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $43.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.32.

INTC opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

