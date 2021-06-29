Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,568,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

