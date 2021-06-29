Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells 2,454 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98.

On Thursday, April 8th, Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. 345,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $73,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

