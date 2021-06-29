Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Sells 26,792 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tracey Thomas Travis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92.
- On Friday, April 9th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $314.54 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.91 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
