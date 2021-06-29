Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Insider Sells 1,789 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JBLU stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. 9,699,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,087. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after buying an additional 152,602 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 350,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

