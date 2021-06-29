Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Sells 3,026 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CBOE opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.32.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $131,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $100,783,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

