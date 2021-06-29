Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Purchases 94,264 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VAPO stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of -1.62. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.