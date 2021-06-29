Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 73.35% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

