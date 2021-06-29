Insider Buying: Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Purchases 3,050 Shares of Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 3,050 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $23,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,457.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMRX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $650.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMRX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.