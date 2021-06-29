Insider Buying: Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Acquires 3,022 Shares of Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 3,022 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at C$17,393,944.96.

John Stanley Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Stanley Bailey acquired 1 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$16.80.

On Thursday, June 17th, John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40.

TSE:HOM.U opened at C$13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$400.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

