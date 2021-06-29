Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0353 on Top Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Innova has a market cap of $243,647.82 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

