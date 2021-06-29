Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMCI remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,400. Infinite Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software and provides cybersecurity consulting services to commercial businesses and government organizations in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated asset identification and vulnerability management and monitoring solution that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

