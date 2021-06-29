Independence Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 480.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

NYSE IRT opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

