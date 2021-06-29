Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Financial Comparison

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inari Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inari Medical and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $129.40, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.54%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and AngioDynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 33.99 $13.79 million $0.27 353.96 AngioDynamics $264.16 million 3.96 -$166.79 million $0.09 304.89

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80% AngioDynamics -61.71% -0.05% -0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats AngioDynamics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.