IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IKNX stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. IKONICS has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of -231.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

