IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $112.96, but opened at $110.00. IHS Markit shares last traded at $111.12, with a volume of 34,545 shares.

Specifically, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

