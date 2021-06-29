IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. IHS Markit traded as high as $114.08 and last traded at $113.39, with a volume of 9701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

