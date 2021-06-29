IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 478.9% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 478.9% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,312,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 4,413,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About IGEN Networks
