IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 478.9% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 478.9% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,312,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 4,413,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

