IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in IAA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after acquiring an additional 136,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 227,687 shares during the period.

NYSE IAA opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

