I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0866 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $943.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00390506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003109 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.37 or 0.01398662 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,955,743 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

