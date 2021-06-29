HyperDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $72,759.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00671924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038798 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,499,335 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

