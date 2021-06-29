Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $547.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00336971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00123358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00184129 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

