Hui (“Harry”) Liu Sells 5,000 Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

Hui (“Harry”) Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

ATYM traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 303.50 ($3.97). The stock had a trading volume of 23,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,387. Atalaya Mining Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.10 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £419.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATYM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

