Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HKXCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,354. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

