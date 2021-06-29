Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $126.21 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Hive has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $126.21 million and $21.54 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001322 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 425,471,201 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.