Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The bank's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, strong deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income will likely continue to support revenues. The company's capital deployments seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. Moreover, its restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, pressure on margins, owing to near-zero interest rates, remains concerning as it will likely hurt the top line in the near term. Further, mounting expenses mainly due to investments in franchise are expected to hamper profitability to some extent.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE HTH opened at $36.70 on Monday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 437.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $15,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

