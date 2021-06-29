High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 2,900 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,150.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24.

TSE:HLF traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.53. 14,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$5.26 and a 52 week high of C$14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.