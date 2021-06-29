High Falls Advisors Inc Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,759 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.81. The stock had a trading volume of 72,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.