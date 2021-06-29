High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 489 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.16. The company had a trading volume of 168,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,232. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $260.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95.

